BuzzFeed News on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Capitol Police Department for records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: The Capitol Police are an extension of the legislative branch and therefore not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. USCP has been largely uncommunicative with the media since the insurrection.

BuzzFeed News, along with the outlet's investigative reporter Jason Leopold, are seeking records related to USCP's written directives for the agency on Jan. 6, permits issued for demonstrations, USCP financial records and USCP inspector general audits.

Read the lawsuit: