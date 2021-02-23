Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
BuzzFeed News on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Capitol Police Department for records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Why it matters: The Capitol Police are an extension of the legislative branch and therefore not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. USCP has been largely uncommunicative with the media since the insurrection.
- BuzzFeed News, along with the outlet's investigative reporter Jason Leopold, are seeking records related to USCP's written directives for the agency on Jan. 6, permits issued for demonstrations, USCP financial records and USCP inspector general audits.
Read the lawsuit: