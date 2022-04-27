Buying a house in these metros is increasingly out-of-reach for locals, report finds
Homebuyers in Tampa need to earn 48% more now than they did a year ago in order to afford the median-priced home, according to a Redfin analysis released Wednesday morning.
Why it matters: This is an obvious hit to affordability for buyers. While wages are up in the U.S. since last year — around 6% higher — they're certainly not rising this fast.
The intrigue: Many of the folks buying homes in these markets aren't necessarily getting big raises — they're pulling off a remote worker arbitrage.
- Sunbelt cities like Tampa, Phoenix and Las Vegas are seeing a surge in home prices, in part because of an influx of remote workers moving in from pricier coastal cities.
- "They're coming in with cash from selling their home or just from higher incomes," said Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin who did this analysis.
- Folks moving in from out of state have budgets that are 20%-30% higher than locals, he said, looking at the price range of what they're searching on the real estate site.
Plus: It's not just individual homeowners. Investors are also flocking to these metro areas, further driving up prices.