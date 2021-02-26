Business Roundtable, the voice of America's top CEOs, today launched "Move the Needle," a campaign to support President Biden in rolling out COVID vaccines, increasing vaccine uptake and encouraging masks.

What they're saying: "Masks and vaccines are working. Now is the time to keep at it, overcome pandemic fatigue, and double down on the measures that will end this public health and economic crisis, said Business Roundtable president and CEO Josh Bolten.

The announcement explains the campaign's name: "Business Roundtable companies have been 'moving the needle' by producing, distributing and administering the vaccine. "

"America’s leading employers will ramp up engagement with their employees, suppliers and customers to advance wider and consistent adoption of COVID-19 safety practices and vaccines," the release says.

will ramp up engagement with their employees, suppliers and customers to advance wider and consistent adoption of COVID-19 safety practices and vaccines," the release says. The campaign will run across digital platforms, radio and national cable television — and will push the hashtag #IGottheShot.

Also today, the White House will announce alliances with top business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers, and leaders in Hispanic, African American, AAPI and other minority business organizations:

Over the coming weeks, the Biden Administration, in partnership with these groups, will provide businesses with toolkits and best practices on COVID-19 to help organizations provide accurate and up to date information to their employees and customers. The Administration will work with business groups and individual companies to highlight the innovative ways that America’s private sector continues to rise to the challenge as we all work together to put the pandemic behind us.

Go deeper.