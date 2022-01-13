Sign up for our daily briefing

Charted: Boardroom confessional

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer
Expand chart
Data: Global Integrity Report 2022; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

More people are willing to do what it takes to get themselves ahead — especially if they're higher up the corporate ladder, a report from EY out today shows.

Why it matters: Business leaders appear to have grown more tolerant of unethical behavior during the pandemic, particularly their own actions, according to the study.

By the numbers: 18% of over 400 board members surveyed between June and September last year said they would mislead auditors or regulators to improve their pay or career — up from 14% in 2020.

  • 15% now say they would falsify financial records, up from 12%
  • 14% say they would offer or accept a bribe, up from 12%

The big picture: An increasing number of people say companies often tolerate senior leaders or “high performers” acting unethically — 42% in the latest survey, up from 34%.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Andrew Solender
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is seeking an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his communications with former President Trump.

Why it matters: McCarthy is the highest-ranking elected official the committee has asked for information. It's a clear sign that the panel sees nobody as off-limits.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
6 hours ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

