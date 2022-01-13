Charted: Boardroom confessional

More people are willing to do what it takes to get themselves ahead — especially if they're higher up the corporate ladder, a report from EY out today shows.

Why it matters: Business leaders appear to have grown more tolerant of unethical behavior during the pandemic, particularly their own actions, according to the study.

By the numbers: 18% of over 400 board members surveyed between June and September last year said they would mislead auditors or regulators to improve their pay or career — up from 14% in 2020.

15% now say they would falsify financial records, up from 12%

14% say they would offer or accept a bribe, up from 12%

The big picture: An increasing number of people say companies often tolerate senior leaders or “high performers” acting unethically — 42% in the latest survey, up from 34%.