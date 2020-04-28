47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Business and finance becomes fastest-growing news category during coronavirus crisis

Sara Fischer
Reproduced from SimilarWeb; Chart: Axios Visuals

Business and finance coverage is the fastest-growing area of news and information content during the coronavirus era, according to data from SimilarWeb.

The big picture: For the first time in several years, politics is not the top news category in America, or globally.

Driving the news: Of the several hundred global news websites measured by SimilarWeb for this analysis, business and finance news websites grew 42% year-over-year, while other types of news, like sports, lost significant traffic.

  • FoxBusiness.com saw the highest percentage growth out of any business website, growing 140.5% year-over-year from last year's first quarter to this year's, per SimilarWeb.
  • The fastest-growing finance and news websites also include oilprice.com, barrons.com, marketwatch.com, investing.com, money.cnn.com, fool.com (Motley Fool), ft.com, cnbc.com and wsj.com.
  • Bloomberg says the number of new subscribers in March was up 178%, with average daily new subscribers up by 4x the historical rate. The company says its social-first video news network QuickTake was up 71%in March.
  • CNBC says it saw a record 115 million unique visitors in March, per Comscore, an increase of 98% year-over-year.

Between the lines: Viewership of business television is also up, alongside the rest of cable news and television news, as people are stuck at home.

  • Looking at the first full week in April for three key financial cable TV news networks in aggregate (CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg), we see 10% growth in their average audience month-over-month and 60% growth year-over year, according to a spokesperson at Comscore.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Ina Fried

Pandemic clouds smartphone sales as life goes immobile

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Smartphone sales could take an especially strong hit this year as people cut spending and travel less and focus scarce resources on other types of technology.

Why it matters: Smartphones provide a huge chunk of industry revenue because hundreds of millions are sold each year. It's a key business not just for phonemakers like Apple and Samsung, but also for component suppliers like Corning and chipmakers like Qualcomm.

