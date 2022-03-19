Bush, Clinton visit Ukrainian church in Chicago to show 'solidarity'

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton this week visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Driving the news: The former presidents placed sunflowers — the Ukrainian national flower — outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in Chicago, according to an Instagram video posted on Bush's page.

"These flowers say ‘in solidarity.' ... They represent the struggle for freedom, which today are the colors of blue and yellow. Blue for sky. Yellow for wheat, as Ukraine is the bread basket of Europe and now Ukraine is the citadel of fighting for freedom," a speaker said in the Instagram video.

What they're saying: "America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future," Bush wrote in the video's caption.

