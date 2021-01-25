Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign

Budweiser said Monday it's giving up its iconic in-game Super Bowl airtime for the first time in 37 years, and will instead donate $1 million to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative.

Why it matters: The move is one of many fan-favorite traditions that will be lost at this year's game because of the pandemic.

In a statement, Budweiser said that it made the decision "so that one day soon, we can see our Buds again safely."

Details: Instead of running its slate of expensive Super Bowl spots on TV, Budweiser will run its ad digitally in the week leading up to game day.

The spot, called “Bigger Picture,” celebrates the individual acts of resilience that inspired first responders, some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company also created a film starring Rashida Jones called “Bigger Picture,” which pledges critical vaccine support throughout 2021. Budweiser said it selected her voice for the short film for her ongoing commitment to COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

The big picture: Budweiser joins a list of well-known brands not advertising during the Super Bowl, which will be played before a smaller and more subdued in-person audience.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi told CNBC they will not have commercials this year. Hyundai will also break a five-year streak of running Super Bowl ads.

Go deeper: PSA donations tripled in 2020 due to COVID-19