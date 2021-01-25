Sign up for our daily briefing

Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign

Photo: plus49/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Budweiser said Monday it's giving up its iconic in-game Super Bowl airtime for the first time in 37 years, and will instead donate $1 million to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative.

Why it matters: The move is one of many fan-favorite traditions that will be lost at this year's game because of the pandemic.

  • In a statement, Budweiser said that it made the decision "so that one day soon, we can see our Buds again safely."

Details: Instead of running its slate of expensive Super Bowl spots on TV, Budweiser will run its ad digitally in the week leading up to game day.

  • The spot, called “Bigger Picture,” celebrates the individual acts of resilience that inspired first responders, some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The company also created a film starring Rashida Jones called “Bigger Picture,” which pledges critical vaccine support throughout 2021. Budweiser said it selected her voice for the short film for her ongoing commitment to COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

The big picture: Budweiser joins a list of well-known brands not advertising during the Super Bowl, which will be played before a smaller and more subdued in-person audience.

Go deeper: PSA donations tripled in 2020 due to COVID-19

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

CDC director: “I can’t tell you how much vaccine we have"

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, newly appointed by President Biden, told Fox News on Sunday that the administration does not know the current number of COVID vaccines available for distribution — due to a lack of data gathered by the agency under Trump — making it more difficult for states to accurately plan.

Why it matters: Hospitals in states including Texas, South Carolina, New York, and California have canceled thousands of appointments due to running low on vaccines or nearly depleting their share, the New York Times reports.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - World

Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during a press conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday. Photo: Ismael Rosas/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Sunday evening that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: López Obrador tweeted that he has mild symptoms and is receiving medical treatment. "As always, I am optimistic," he added. "We will all move forward."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 hours ago - World

Portugal president wins second term, but far-right gains as COVID cases spike

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, Portugal, on Sunday. The election took place with strict social distancing rules and other coronavirus precuatins in effect. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal's center-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said after being re-elected with 61% of the vote for a second term Sunday his priority will be to "combat the pandemic," per Reuters.

Why it matters: Portugal is currently on lockdown with the highest seven-day COVID-19 average per 100,000 and some of the highest death rates in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

