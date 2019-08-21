By the numbers: The U.S. budget deficit is expected to hit $960 billion this year and reach a $1.2 trillion average per year between 2020 and 2029.

The deficit projection for 2019 is up $63 billion from the CBO's last report in May.

The CBO says Trump's tariffs have affected business investment and are expected to make gross domestic product 0.3% smaller by 2020 than it otherwise would have been. Additional tariffs could curb growth even further.

Trump's trade wars are projected to reduce average income by $580 per U.S. household, The Hill reports.

Of note: CBO director Phillip Swagel told CNBC the deficit is expected to be even more strained after 2029, as a boom in aging population, increased interest costs and health care spending will have taken its toll.

Between the lines: Axios' Jim VandeHei notes that Trump "promised in a 2016 interview, with the WashPost's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, to wipe out the national debt in eight years. Instead, he's increased the deficit and inflated the debt by trillions."

