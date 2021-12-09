Sign up for our daily briefing

BTS #StopAsianHate tweet was most retweeted in 2021

Twitter Screenshot: BTS

A #StopAsianHate tweet was the most retweeted in 2021, Twitter said on Thursday. The post, from K-pop group BTS, generated nearly 1 million retweets.

Why it matters: The tweet, published on March 29, came a few weeks after a 21-year-old white man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in Georgia.

The big picture: Attacks on Asians in the U.S. and around the world have grown in number significantly since the start of the pandemic. 

  • In the U.S., anti-Asian hate crimes increased more than 76% in 2020 from 2019, compared to overall hate crimes, which rose 13%, according to FBI data. 
  • From March 19, 2020 through September this year, hate incidents have exceeded 10,000, according to reports submitted to the Stop AAPI Hate coalition.

In its post, BTS members wrote: “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subjects of hatred and violence.”

  • “We stand against racial discrimination … You, I and we all have the right to be respected.”

Go deeper: The Asian American Foundation builds national advocacy network to fight anti-Asian hate

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

The market fever hasn't broken

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A feeling of unreality still pervades financial markets. Investors who take fiduciary duties seriously still exist — but they're seemingly outnumbered by people who see investing as a fun get-rich-quick game.

Why it matters: The post-pandemic return to some kind of pre-pandemic "normal" has yet to arrive, and as a result there's a lot of worry about the disruption and volatility that could accompany such a transition. The markets, so far, have done an excellent job of climbing that wall of worry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG Letitia James drops out of governor's race

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she would suspend her campaign bid for governor in 2022, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Why it matters: The attorney general had announced her bid for governor just over a month ago and was seen by Democratic strategists, operatives and progressives as a potentially strong candidate for the position.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 56 mins ago - Technology

Software updates could boost your car's resale value

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Today's cars typically lose value as soon as they leave the dealership. But with regular software updates, it's possible your next car might keep more of its value over time.

The big picture: A new generation of digital-age car buyers wants to update their vehicles as seamlessly as their smartphones, adding features and services that weren't available at the time of purchase.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow