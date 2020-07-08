6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Clothing brand Brooks Brothers on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy, per Marketwatch, becoming the latest retail giant to topple amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters, via Axios' Dan Primack: Brooks Brothers is the poster child for the retail apocalypse. Legacy retail brands were already struggling before the pandemic, facing the death of brick-and-mortar stores as shopping shifts online. The company, which has relatively little debt and no private equity owners, still generated around 80% of its sales in physical stores that have been mostly shuttered for months — as demand for business attire has cratered with consumers working from home.

Erica Pandey
Jan 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

The year of the mall makeover

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

In 2020, malls are trying to make a comeback — but with a twist.

Why it matters: Over the past few years, experts warned of a retail apocalypse and a massacre of malls that hasn't really happened — at least not the way they said it would. While the retail bastions of the 20th century, like Sears and Macy's, are hurting, America's big malls and shopping centers are still alive and finding new ways to get people through the door.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Jul 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

The impending retail apocalypse

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Because of the coronavirus and people's buying habits moving online, retail stores are closing everywhere — often for good.

Why it matters: Malls are going belly up. Familiar names like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy. Increasingly, Americans' shopping choices will boil down to a handful of internet Everything Stores and survival-of-the-fittest national chains.

Orion Rummler
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

