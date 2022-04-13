"We got him": Brooklyn subway shooting suspect captured in Manhattan

The 62-year-old man wanted in connection to the Brooklyn subway mass shooting was arrested in Manhattan's East Village, the New York City Police Department announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Frank R. James was stopped on the street and arrested by NYPD officers on Wednesday afternoon who responded to a Crime Stoppers tip. He was taken into custody "without incident" and will be transported to an NYPD facility, according to New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Sewell said that "hundreds of NYPD detectives" worked during the last 30 hours "to bring this together."

Officials did not comment on the motive behind the shootings, saying that an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

State of play: Sewell said law enforcement used "every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting."

"We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run."

What they're saying: "My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said virtually during a press conference with the NYPD.

"I cannot thank the men and women of the New York City Police Department enough, as well as our federal agents, our state police, our first responders ... We got him," he added.

"We want to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers."

James faces a federal charge for violating a section of the U.S. Code which prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems.

If convicted, James will face a sentence of up to life in prison, said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"The government will prove among other things that James traveled across state lines to commit the offense," Peace said, adding that his office "will use every tool at our disposal to bring this individual to justice."

Catch up fast: Adams said earlier Wednesday that James was officially named as a suspect "based on a briefing from my law enforcement officials and the evidence that we were able to accumulate."

The NYPD was offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that could lead to James' arrest.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.