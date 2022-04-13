"Person of interest" in Brooklyn subway shooting now a suspect
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the 62-year-old man who police described as a "person of interest" in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left at least 23 people injured is now considered a suspect.
Why it matters: Police are searching for Frank R. James, the renter of a U-Haul van found abandoned in Brooklyn after the shooting on Tuesday. Adams told Bloomberg that James was named a suspect "based on a briefing from my law enforcement officials and the evidence that we were able to accumulate."
The big picture: Law enforcement officials said the gunman was wearing a green construction vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
- The shooter put on a gas mask while on a subway train and let off a smoke canister before firing his handgun at least 33 times at passengers and people on the platform, striking at least 10.
- New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday the shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism.
- She said no victims had life-threatening injuries at the time, though five were in critical but stable condition in local hospitals.
What they're saying: Adams asked New Yorkers to notify law enforcement if they see James but warned them to not approach him.
- Fabien Levy, Adams' press secretary, said James is not in NYPD custody "at this time."