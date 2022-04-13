"Person of interest" in Brooklyn subway shooting now a suspect

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the 62-year-old man who police described as a "person of interest" in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left at least 23 people injured is now considered a suspect.

Why it matters: Police are searching for Frank R. James, the renter of a U-Haul van found abandoned in Brooklyn after the shooting on Tuesday. Adams told Bloomberg that James was named a suspect "based on a briefing from my law enforcement officials and the evidence that we were able to accumulate."

The big picture: Law enforcement officials said the gunman was wearing a green construction vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The shooter put on a gas mask while on a subway train and let off a smoke canister before firing his handgun at least 33 times at passengers and people on the platform, striking at least 10.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday the shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism.

She said no victims had life-threatening injuries at the time, though five were in critical but stable condition in local hospitals.

What they're saying: Adams asked New Yorkers to notify law enforcement if they see James but warned them to not approach him.