4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

Four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the NBA team announced in a statement Tuesday.

The state of play: One of the four players is exhibiting symptoms, and the others are asymptomatic. All are currently self-isolating, along with the rest of the team and travel party.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who had known contact with the players, including recent opponents," the statement read.

The big picture: The NBA already suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus last week.