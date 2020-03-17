1 hour ago - Sports

4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the NBA team announced in a statement Tuesday.

The state of play: One of the four players is exhibiting symptoms, and the others are asymptomatic. All are currently self-isolating, along with the rest of the team and travel party.

  • "The organization is currently notifying anyone who had known contact with the players, including recent opponents," the statement read.

The big picture: The NBA already suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus last week.

