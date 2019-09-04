Chanel Miller, known until now as Emily Doe, is set to release a book titled "Know My Name" this month detailing her experience as the victim of sexual assault by Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner in 2016, per the New York Times.

Background: Miller was intoxicated and unconscious when Turner sexually assaulted her after a fraternity party at Stanford. Turner was found guilty on 3 counts of felony sexual assault and was eligible for up to 14 years in prison, but received a sentence of 6 months and only served 3. Judge Aaron Persky, who has since been recalled by California voters, argued "a prison sentence would have a severe impact" on the 20-year-old Turner.