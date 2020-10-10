2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Broadway extends shutdown to May 2021

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Broadway will keep its doors closed through May 30, 2021, per an announcement from the Broadway League.

The state of play: Broadway's iconic performances have been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But even as New York gradually reopens, large indoor gatherings remain risky. Shows had already been paused through the end of 2020.

What they're saying: "With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

  • "We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," she added.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospital.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neal Rothschild
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Pence-Harris debate was a big hit on the right

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Pool/AFP

Mike Pence's performance at the vice presidential debate set conservative media on fire, generating high interaction numbers on favorable coverage of him and critical coverage of Kamala Harris, according to data from NewsWhip provided to Axios.

The big picture: The debate was more notable for its return to civility than for generating strong emotions — but the NewsWhip data shows that the breakout moments saw more traction on the right.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top 5 mail voting mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

If you're planning to cast your ballot by mail this year rather than voting in person, these are the most common mistakes to avoid so you can ensure your vote is counted.

Why it matters: About 1% of absentee ballots that were cast in the 2016 and 2018 elections were ultimately tossed, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC). That could translate to hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots this year — enough to potentially change the outcome of the presidential race.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow