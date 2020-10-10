Broadway extends shutdown to May 2021

Broadway will keep its doors closed through May 30, 2021, per an announcement from the Broadway League.

The state of play: Broadway's iconic performances have been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But even as New York gradually reopens, large indoor gatherings remain risky. Shows had already been paused through the end of 2020.

What they're saying: "With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.