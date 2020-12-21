COVID relief bill provides $7 billion for broadband access

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The coronavirus relief package deal that Congressional leaders reached Sunday includes $7 billion in funding for broadband internet access.
Why it matters: The move to remote learning and work has made broadband access essential for many families during the pandemic, at a moment when some can't afford it.
Details: The broadband funding includes a new $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that will provide $50 per month for broadband for low-income families, a provision based on legislation from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
The funding also includes, per a Hill aide:
- $1.9 billion for "rip and replace" efforts to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from U.S. networks.
- $1 billion in grants for Tribal broadband programs.
- $300 million for rural broadband deployment.
- $285 million that will in part fund a pilot program to help with broadband issues for communities around historically Black colleges and universities.
- $250 million for the Federal Communications Commission's telehealth program.
- $65 million to improve broadband mapping.