COVID relief bill provides $7 billion for broadband access

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus relief package deal that Congressional leaders reached Sunday includes $7 billion in funding for broadband internet access.

Why it matters: The move to remote learning and work has made broadband access essential for many families during the pandemic, at a moment when some can't afford it.


Details: The broadband funding includes a new $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that will provide $50 per month for broadband for low-income families, a provision based on legislation from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The funding also includes, per a Hill aide:

  • $1.9 billion for "rip and replace" efforts to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from U.S. networks.
  • $1 billion in grants for Tribal broadband programs.
  • $300 million for rural broadband deployment.
  • $285 million that will in part fund a pilot program to help with broadband issues for communities around historically Black colleges and universities.
  • $250 million for the Federal Communications Commission's telehealth program.
  • $65 million to improve broadband mapping.

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders finally reach $900 billion stimulus compromise

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

After weeks of intense negotiations, congressional leaders have finally reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that will include a second round of direct payments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday night.

Why it matters: The 11th-hour deal comes just days before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures are set to expire on January 1.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada became on Sunday evening the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdom, citing concerns after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Health

CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than white people.

