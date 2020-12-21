COVID relief bill provides $7 billion for broadband access

The coronavirus relief package deal that Congressional leaders reached Sunday includes $7 billion in funding for broadband internet access.

Why it matters: The move to remote learning and work has made broadband access essential for many families during the pandemic, at a moment when some can't afford it.



Details: The broadband funding includes a new $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that will provide $50 per month for broadband for low-income families, a provision based on legislation from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The funding also includes, per a Hill aide: