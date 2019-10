Yesterday, Brigid Kosgei shattered the women's marathon world record, Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history and 15-year-old Coco Gauff won her first singles tennis title.

Running: A day after Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge's feat, his countrywoman Kosgei ran the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04, besting the previous women's world record by more than a minute (2:15:25).