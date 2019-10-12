Stories

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge breaks 2-hour marathon record

In this image, Kipchoge raises his arms in victory just past the finish line, which displays his unofficial finish time and a quote from him that reads "I believe no human is limited"
Eliud Kipchoge on Oct. 12. Photo: Ronald Zak/AP

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya smashed the two-hour barrier for a marathon on Saturday, but won't break the world record — which he holds — because it wasn't an open event.

By the numbers: Kipchoge, 34, clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, an event set up for the feat. Kipchoge holds the official world record of 2:01:39.

  • In near-perfect circumstances, he shaved almost 2 minutes off that time, per AP.

Between the lines: Runners were helped by a pace car with a laser beam, projecting the ideal position on the road, and they received drinks handed over by cyclists and other runners to keep them from slowing down.

In this image, a group of runners run in close formation behind a car that shines a green laser onto the pavement.
Eliud Kipchoge is in white jersey. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images
In this image, a crowd of people shout and smile with raised arms in crowds at the race
Kenyans on Oct. 12 celebrate Kipchoge's victory. Photo: Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
This image is a wideshot of Kipchoge running towards the finish line. Trees and spectators line either side of the road
Kipchoge nears the finish. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP/Getty Images
In this image, a family watches the face on TV in their living room
Kipchoge's mother watches the race with relatives in the village of Kapsisisywa. Photo: Brian Ongoro/AFP via Getty Images
This shows a huge crowd of Kenyans celebrating after the race
Kenyans watch the race on TV in Nairobi. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
