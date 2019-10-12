Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya smashed the two-hour barrier for a marathon on Saturday, but won't break the world record — which he holds — because it wasn't an open event.

By the numbers: Kipchoge, 34, clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, an event set up for the feat. Kipchoge holds the official world record of 2:01:39.