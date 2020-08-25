1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Brian Stelter's Fox News book "Hoax" sells out, with rush reprint

Mike Allen, author of AM

Screenshot via CNN

"Hoax," the book about Fox News out today by CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, has gotten so much online and TV buzz that the publisher is rushing to print 100,000 more hardcovers, for a total of 150,000.

The state of play: The book from One Signal/Atria, part of Simon & Schuster, has occupied the #1 slot on Amazon the past three days.

Between the lines: A source points out that two other Simon & Schuster books — by Mary Trump and John Bolton — also hit #1 on Amazon and also required rush reprints earlier this summer.

  • So Simon & Schuster has had a string of hot Trump books — with Bob Woodward's "Rage" coming Sept. 15.
  • And out Tuesday from Simon & Schuster: "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Stelter's animating idea, as articulated in the epilogue, is that the "Trump age was really the 'hoax' age":

Fox viewers came away with the impression that nothing was truly knowable. Everything was relative. There were distortions and deceptions in every direction. Up could be down and left could be right and real news could be fake.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the Dow Jones shook up its members

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Dow Jones Industrial Average announced a major shakeup on Monday after the market closed — it booted Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies and ExxonMobil, the oldest member of the index, having joined in 1928.

What happened: Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will replace those companies to "help diversify the index ... and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a note announcing the changes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NSA director says U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine" 2018 midterms

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine the midterm elections" in 2018, writes NSA Director and head of U.S. Cyber Command Paul Nakasone, along with senior Cyber Command adviser Michael Sulmeyer, in Foreign Affairs.

Why it matters: Nakasone and Sulmeyer reveal that lessons from those incidents are being used to protect November's election from foreign interference.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's alternative reality

Sen. Tim Scott was the night's headliner. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The opening night of the Republican National Convention delighted President Trump's base with an alternative narrative where he masterfully deflected COVID, he's popular with Black Americans, and Joe Biden is a menacing leftist.

Why it matters: Although CNN and MSNBC cut away for fact checks, this week's convention gives the Trump campaign hour upon hour to show millions of viewers an America as Trump sees it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow