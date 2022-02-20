Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores amid NFL lawsuit

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Brian Flores. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL and its franchises for racial discrimination, to be an assistant coach, the team announced Saturday.
Details: Flores, who was most recently head coach of the Miami Dolphins and has over 14 years of experience as an NFL coach, will be a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach under Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, one of two Black head coaches in the league.
Background: Flores' complaint focuses on hiring practices — including alleged "sham" interview processes with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.
- He is asking for an increase in the hiring influence of Black people, more transparency in hiring and firing decisions and an effort to help source Black investors to take majority ownership stakes in NFL teams.
- The NFL has denied the allegations of racial discrimination
What they're saying: "I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."
"We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity," Flores' attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis, said in a statement, per CNN.
- "While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL."
Go deeper: Flores lawsuit could be catalyst for ownership rule changes in the NFL