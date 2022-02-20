Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores amid NFL lawsuit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL and its franchises for racial discrimination, to be an assistant coach, the team announced Saturday.

Details: Flores, who was most recently head coach of the Miami Dolphins and has over 14 years of experience as an NFL coach, will be a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach under Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, one of two Black head coaches in the league.

Background: Flores' complaint focuses on hiring practices — including alleged "sham" interview processes with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

He is asking for an increase in the hiring influence of Black people, more transparency in hiring and firing decisions and an effort to help source Black investors to take majority ownership stakes in NFL teams.

The NFL has denied the allegations of racial discrimination

What they're saying: "I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

"We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity," Flores' attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis, said in a statement, per CNN.

"While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL."

