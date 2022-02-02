Brian Flores' lawsuit could be catalyst for ownership rule changes in the NFL

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The National Football League yesterday was rocked by a racial discrimination lawsuit, brought by recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. It could change the way teams are bought and sold, and even may put a new one in play.
Driving the news: Flores, who hopes his complaint will become a class action, mostly focuses on hiring practices — including alleged "sham" interview processes with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. But his list of request injunctive reliefs includes:
"Ensure diversity of ownership by creating and funding a committee dedicated to sourcing Black investors to take majority ownership stakes in NFL Teams."
What to know: The NFL has more barriers to ownership entry than any other major North American pro sports league. Part of this is cost. Part is a requirement that only individuals can become principal owners, and those individuals must be able to pay cash for at least a 30% stake. Plus, there are limits on the size of ownership groups.
- The league has zero Black owners, and only two owners of color (one of whom is a co-owner with her husband). Around 70% of NFL players are Black.
Kickoff: Flores' suit could be the catalyst that forces the NFL to relax its ownership rules, whether or not it heeds his investor-sourcing committee prescription. This could increase ownership diversity; not only in terms of race, but also in terms allowing private equity and corporate participation.
- And if the NFL is going to make such changes, which are much easier than rooting out systemic racism in hiring, it could do so right now in an impactful way.
- The Denver Broncos, yesterday were officially put up for sale. There's has been talk that Vista Equity founder Robert Smith had interest in his hometown team, but that seems to have died down. Unclear if his tax fraud issues played into the equation.
- The Miami Dolphins could be next, as Flores alleges that owner Stephen Ross offered him extra cash to throw games. If proved true, the Old Boys Club may have no choice but to boot one of its charter members, particularly as the NFL has cozied itself up to legal gambling outfits.
One caveat is that the NFL is already in bunker mode, claiming there's no merit to allegations that it hasn't yet had time to investigate. Tough to make moves when your head is buried deep in the sand.
- The Broncos and Dolphins also denied Flores' charges.
The bottom line: Flores is forcing lots of issues, at great professional risk, including who gets to sit in the owners boxes.
Editor's note: This story has been clarified to show the Broncos are Robert Smiths' hometown team, he was not a football player.