Brexit uncertainty has helped New York City overtake London to be regarded as the world’s preeminent financial center, a survey of financial executives by Duff & Phelps published Tuesday shows.

By the numbers: New York is now seen as the world’s leading financial center by just over half of the 183 executives surveyed for the annual Global Regulatory Outlook — a 10% rise from 2018. Only 36% see London as the top center, down 17% from last year.