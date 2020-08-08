25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Oprah Winfrey demands justice for Breonna Taylor in series of billboard buys

"O, The Oprah Magazine" bought 26 billboard slots across Louisville, Kentucky, this week calling for the arrest of officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, the publication said.

What' they're saying: "Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged," the billboards — one for every year of Taylor's' life — read.

  • The billboard includes a quote from Winfrey: "If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

Why it matters: The ad buy comes amid a flurry of activity in Winfrey's campaign for justice for Taylor. Winfrey in July gave up her "Oprah Magazine" cover for the first time to feature Taylor, who died after police shot her while she was sleeping in her own home.

  • "She was just like me. She was just like you," Winfrey wrote in the magazine, discussing the decision to feature Taylor on the cover last month. "And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter."
  • "Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem ... We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice," she adds.

The big picture: Taylor's case is one of several elevated by recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country. But officers involved in her death have still not been arrested, prompting a rallying cry for accountability in the Louisville police force.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Milwaukee police chief demoted over response to George Floyd protests

Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales was demoted on Thursday after an oversight board questioned his reported orders for officers to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters demonstrating over the police killing of George Floyd, AP reports.

Why it matters: Police departments across the U.S. have faced increased scrutiny over how they respond to protests in the aftermath of Floyd's death. Many police chiefs have left their jobs as pressure for law enforcement to reform mounts, AP writes. The Justice Department sent federal agents to combat a "surge of violent crime" in U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, starting last month.

Mike Allen
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf Blitzer marks 15 years in "The Situation Room"

Wolf Blitzer on the White House beat in 1993, along with NBC's Brian Williams, CBS' Rita Braver and ABC's Brit Hume. Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images H

Aug. 8, 2005 — "The Situation Room's" debut on CNN wherein the host first said: "I'm Wolf Blitzer and you're in The Situation Room, where news and information from around the world arrive in one place simultaneously!"

The state of play: When the pandemic took off in the U.S. in March, Blitzer started working 7 days a week for 60+ days, until he took a Sunday off. Then he continued 7 days a week until he took a few days off.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 19,412,292 — Total deaths: 722,066 — Total recoveries — 11,773,112Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,945,795 — Total deaths: 161,456 — Total recoveries: 1,623,870 — Total tests: 60,415,558Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says he's prepared to sign executive orders on coronavirus aid.
  4. Public health: Fauci says chances are "not great" that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective
  5. Science: Indoor air is the next coronavirus frontline.
  6. World: Africa records over 1 million coronavirus cases — Gates Foundation puts $150 million behind coronavirus vaccine production.
