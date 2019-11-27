Breitbart's Israel bureau chief advised Netanyahu on how to counter indictments

Breitbart News Middle East bureau chief Aaron Klein has been advising Benjamin Netanyahu while the Israeli prime minister is preparing his public campaign against the attorney general's decision to indict him, two Netanyahu aides told me.

Why it matters: Klein is a prominent right-wing journalist and is known to be very close to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. In the last three months, and especially since last Thursday's indictments, Netanyahu has been working hard to rally his political base in America, which he gives great importance to.