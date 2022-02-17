Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
View after a mudslide in Petrópolis, Brazil, on Feb. 17 during the second day of rescue operations. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images
At least 94 people died and dozens remain missing after heavy rain triggered flooding and mudslides in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis this week, Reuters reports.
The big picture: The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to wade through the destruction left in Brazil's so-called "Imperial City." Hundreds have been displaced.
- "We did not expect this tragedy. Our city is over," one resident, who said her niece and niece's daughter were still missing, told Reuters.
- Henrique Pereira, a shopkeeper in Petrópolis, said the water came very fast and "with great force," per Reuters. "Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes."
- The city has declared three days of mourning.
Driving the news: More than 10 inches of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday, AP reported, citing the state fire department.
- That was as much rain as fell in the previous 30 days combined, per AP.
- "No one could predict rain as hard as this," Rio de Janeiro’s Gov. Claudio Castro told reporters.
- More rain is expected this week.
What they're saying: "We remain committed to helping others," President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, tweeted following the mudslides.
- "God comfort the families of the victims," he added.
Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Climate studies show that extreme precipitation events are becoming more frequent and severe globally due to human-caused climate change. Brazil has seen both types of hydrological extremes in recent years, with severe drought in some areas along with flooding in others.
- Warming air and sea temperatures are intensifying extremes at both ends of the spectrum, scientists warn.