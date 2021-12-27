Deadly flooding displaces thousands of people in Brazil

Heavy rains and flooding in northeast Brazil have killed at least 18 people, wounded 286 others and displaced some 35,000 residents, AFP reported on Sunday.

The big picture: The Brazilian state of Bahia has been pummeled by heavy rains since early November, causing two dams to burst over the weekend, Reuters notes.

Bahia Gov. Rui Castro, who visited flood-affected areas by plane on Sunday, said the heavy rains have affected "at least 400,000 people," with evacuations launched in some 67 towns, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: "I don't remember something of this dimension in Bahia's recent history," Castro said, per AFP.