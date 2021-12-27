Sign up for our daily briefing

Deadly flooding displaces thousands of people in Brazil

Aerial view of floods caused by heavy rains in Itapetinga, Bahia State, Brazil, on Sunday. Photo: Manuella Luana/AFP via Getty Images

Heavy rains and flooding in northeast Brazil have killed at least 18 people, wounded 286 others and displaced some 35,000 residents, AFP reported on Sunday.

The big picture: The Brazilian state of Bahia has been pummeled by heavy rains since early November, causing two dams to burst over the weekend, Reuters notes.

  • Bahia Gov. Rui Castro, who visited flood-affected areas by plane on Sunday, said the heavy rains have affected "at least 400,000 people," with evacuations launched in some 67 towns, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: "I don't remember something of this dimension in Bahia's recent history," Castro said, per AFP.

  • The number of homes, streets and towns completely under water is truly terrifying."

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Science

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday after a storm lashed the Pacific Northwest — dumping almost 30 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada and forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

New supply chain crisis: medical supplies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors' Association.

Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at a U.S. port on Christmas Day won't be delivered to hospitals and other care settings until February 2022. That could delay critical supplies at a time when health care is already expected to most need them due to surges from Delta and Omicron.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

More than 6,000 flights worldwide have been cancelled over the three-day Christmas weekend as airlines continue to contend with surging cases of the Omicron variant and staff shortages, CNN reported.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions.

