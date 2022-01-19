Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Brat TV launches ad-supported streaming app

Sara Fischer

Brat TV

Brat TV, a Hollywood production studio for Gen-Z content, is launching a standalone app that will house all of the shows it typically distributes on other platforms.

Why it matters: The move represents Brat’s expansion from a production partner for other streaming platforms to a standalone media company that creates and distributes its own content.

  • "This is first time we have a dedicated consumer app where people can watch our shows," said Brat co-founder Rob Fishman. "It's the same content, but for super fans, it's nice to have a dedicated outlet where they can download episodes."

Details: The app will feature 85 hours of original programming, including libraries from its hit shows, like “Chicken Girls,” "Crown Lake" and “Attaway General,” which featured famous TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio in its first season.

  • It will include longer cuts of episodes that are closer to the length of TV shows (around 22 minutes), as opposed to show episodes cut for YouTube that are typically around 10-12 minutes.
  • The app will be powered by Future Today, a tech company that manages the back-end streaming technology and monetization services for hundreds of content companies.
  • “The brand-safe content and popularity with teenage audiences makes the Brat TV titles very attractive to our advertiser audiences and popular big-brand distribution platforms,” said Future Today CEO Vikrant Mathur.

Be smart: Brat already has extensive distribution partnerships with ad-supported streaming platforms like Roku, Tubi, Pluto and Samsung TV Plus, and will continue to air content on those channels, as well social networks.

  • Last year, the company made its entire content library available on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. It produced nearly a dozen original shows for Facebook.

By the numbers: Launched in 2017, Brat has raised a total of roughly $55 million.

  • It raised around $10 million last year from New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye and Goldman Sachs. The amount raised and Goldman Sachs' participation wasn't previously-known.
  • Last year, the company roughly doubled its 2020 revenue ($15 million) and was profitable, per Fishman.

The big picture: Demand for content catered to Gen-Z has skyrocketed alongside the growth of streaming in the past two years.

  • Streamers like Netflix and HBO Max have leaned into more programming targeted at that demographic with shows like "Derry Girls" and "Euphoria."
  • Viacom acquired Brat TV rival "AwesomenessTV" for $25 million in 2019.

What to watch: In 2022, Fishman says Brat plans to expand into new forms of content focused on Gen-Z, including non-scripted shows and podcasts.

  • It also wants to become more of a talent studio for Gen-Z stars, often born on social media, that are looking to broker relationships with more established programmers.
  • Having Dixie D’Amelio star in one of its shows was a good example of how it can act as a launch platform for influencers in Hollywood.

Fadel Allassan
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Biden's marathon 2-hour press conference

President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 19. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden Wednesday marked the end of his first year in office with a marathon press conference from the White House East Room, during which he defended his record in office and made headlines on several fronts.

Why it matters: It was only Biden's second solo presser while in office. The president said he would support splitting his flagship budget bill, the Build Back Better Act, to pass it in increments. He also called on the Federal Reserve to do more against inflation, and predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine.

Ivana Saric
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday night a bid by former President Trump to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block the release of the documents last month after a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied his attempt to prevent the committee from obtaining the materials.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in."

Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in Kyiv earlier Wednesday that Russia could invade "on very short notice."

