Generation Z-focused Brat TV expands to Amazon and Roku

Brat appears to have also struck a commerce deal with Amazon to sell merchandise against some of its shows, like its popular "Chicken Girls" hit.

The company has also signed a partnership with Amagi, a cloud-based broadcast service that will convert its library into live linear TV streams.

It's working on deals to launch a larger music division and a new apparel brand with partners, to be announced later this year.

Next month the company will be launching two new digital series later this year called "Sunnyside Up," and "Crazy Fast."

Be smart: Think of Brat TV as The CW for the digital era. The company creates TV-quality shows for its 5 million subscribers across all of its social channels, with the majority of its traffic streaming from YouTube.

It had 13 million unique viewers on YouTube last quarter. Since launching in 2017, it's garnered over 5 billion minutes of watch time.

The cost for the production for network shows from Brat is roughly $3,500 per minute, which is low compared to what other programmers are producing for the streaming world.

for network shows from Brat is roughly $3,500 per minute, which is low compared to what other programmers are producing for the streaming world. Case-in-point: The most expensive shows on Quibi will cost $100,000 per minute.

Between the lines: Brat rival "AwesomenessTV" sold to Viacom earlier this year for $25 million, suggesting that networks and bigger studios are looking at digital content studios that serve Gen Z audiences as prime acquisition targets.