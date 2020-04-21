44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus drives an advocacy advertising avalanche for brands

Sara Fischer

Data: Advertising Analytics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios, NOTE: Data reflects ad airings in top 25 media markets

Advocacy and corporate reputation television ads are spiking, while other industries continue to pull back spend, according to data from Advertising Analytics.

Why it matters: Brands are expected by consumers to address the coronavirus issue in a direct and empathetic tone.

  • This means that any messaging that a company would typically do around sales that would place their ads in a different category, like retail or entertainment, have likely been cut or replaced by messaging around corporate responsibility or advocacy linked to the virus.

The big picture: Advocacy, or any type of cause and appeal advertising, usually recedes during election years, because corporations and interest groups like to hold off messaging to lawmakers until elections are over and they know which party will control Congress and the White House.

  • But some companies, candidates and non-profits are looking to take a stand on issues related to the virus.

Between the lines: More brands are flocking to television than this time last year, owing to more people watching TV, according to data from iSpot TV.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The ugly side of politics emerges

Hundreds gathered for a "reopen" rally yesterday in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Brace yourself for a very predictable next phase of the coronavirus crisis: the deeply partisan, parallel universe reaction to what America should do next.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats experienced very different realities with the emergence of the virus.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Bob Herman

People are filling more prescriptions by mail amid coronavirus crisis

Data: IQVIA, Barclays; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of prescriptions that people are filling through the mail has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, according to data from IQVIA and Barclays.

The big picture: Total prescription volumes still have declined heavily as people have traveled to their pharmacies less frequently. People also stocked up on medications, many of which came in 90-day supplies, once the coronavirus outbreak started to worsen in mid-March and consequently haven't had to refill their prescriptions as often.

Keep ReadingArrow4 hours ago - Health