Boston Marathon delayed as COVID-19 surges

The Boston Marathon, which is typically held in April, "will be postponed until at least the fall of 2021," because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

The state of play: The BAA said it delayed the 125th annual event, which was scheduled for April 19, 2021, because road races are banned until Boston hits Phase 4 of its reopening plan. The city is currently in Phase 3 of 4.

This year's in-person race was scrapped for the first time in its history, also due to the pandemic. Organizers instead held a 10-day virtual experience.

What they're saying: “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike," BAA CEO Tom Grilk said.

"Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”

What's next: The BAA said it will work with local, city and state officials to determine an official date for the 2021 race.