Boston Marathon canceled as an in-person event

The Boston Marathon has been cancelled as an in-person event, and will instead be held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday.

The big picture: This is the first time the race has been cancelled in its 124-year history. It was previously slated for Sept. 14, after the initial April 20 race date was postponed. The BAA 5K scheduled for Sept. 12 has also been cancelled. Would-be runners for both events will be refunded their entry fee.

The virtual events are expected to include exclusive panel discussions, champion interviews and a downloadable Boston Marathon toolkit, the BAA said.

What he's saying: “Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said. “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon.”