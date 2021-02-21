Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A sign directs people to a vaccine center near the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
The United Kingdom will aim to offer all adults in the country the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.
Why it matters: The new target comes as the country looks to ease its third nationwide lockdown. Johnson is expected to lay his roadmap for reopening on Monday.
- The country had previously set a September target for inoculating all adults, per the BBC.
By the numbers: The U.K. has given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 17.2 million people so far, meeting its target to vaccinate 15 million people from high-risk categories by mid-February.
- More than 604,800 people have received their second doses.
- The country is now hoping to give a first dose to all those over the age off 50 by April 15. Its previous target for this age group was the end of April.
What he's saying: "Hitting 15 million vaccinations was a significant milestone — but there will be no let up, and I want to see the rollout go further and faster in the coming weeks," Johnson said in a statement.
- "We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place," he added.
- “But there should be no doubt — the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us."
Go deeper: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's in trial"