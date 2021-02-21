The United Kingdom will aim to offer all adults in the country the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.

Why it matters: The new target comes as the country looks to ease its third nationwide lockdown. Johnson is expected to lay his roadmap for reopening on Monday.

The country had previously set a September target for inoculating all adults, per the BBC.

By the numbers: The U.K. has given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 17.2 million people so far, meeting its target to vaccinate 15 million people from high-risk categories by mid-February.

More than 604,800 people have received their second doses.

The country is now hoping to give a first dose to all those over the age off 50 by April 15. Its previous target for this age group was the end of April.

What he's saying: "Hitting 15 million vaccinations was a significant milestone — but there will be no let up, and I want to see the rollout go further and faster in the coming weeks," Johnson said in a statement.

"We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place," he added.

“But there should be no doubt — the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us."

