Boris Johnson: U.K. to offer all adults COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

A sign directs people to a vaccine center near the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The United Kingdom will aim to offer all adults in the country the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.

Why it matters: The new target comes as the country looks to ease its third nationwide lockdown. Johnson is expected to lay his roadmap for reopening on Monday.

  • The country had previously set a September target for inoculating all adults, per the BBC.

By the numbers: The U.K. has given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 17.2 million people so far, meeting its target to vaccinate 15 million people from high-risk categories by mid-February.

  • More than 604,800 people have received their second doses.
  • The country is now hoping to give a first dose to all those over the age off 50 by April 15. Its previous target for this age group was the end of April.

What he's saying: "Hitting 15 million vaccinations was a significant milestone — but there will be no let up, and I want to see the rollout go further and faster in the coming weeks," Johnson said in a statement.

  • "We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place," he added.
  • “But there should be no doubt — the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us."

Go deeper: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's in trial"

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Health

Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are fast, but the regulatory approval needed to get them in the hands of Americans has been slow to come.

Why it matters: Quick, fully at-home COVID-19 tests could make a vital contribution to stemming the pandemic — and open up a new frontier for more constant disease surveillance — but old assumptions about how diagnostics should be used are holding them back.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Health

Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a U.S. service member in Boston on Feb. 16. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A new survey identifies some of the psychological barriers to taking vaccines — and how to overcome them.

The big picture: With COVID vaccine production and distribution ramping up, we're going to reach a moment when supply exceeds demand, which puts a premium on finding ways to persuade the persuadable on the value of vaccines.

