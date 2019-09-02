Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Boris Johnson threatens to expel rebel Brexit lawmakers from party

Boris Johnson delivers his first speech as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom outside 10 Downing Street on 24 July
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to expel lawmakers from his Conservative Party if vote for a law to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal once Parliament returns Tuesday, U.K. news outlets report.

Why it matters: Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party on the promise that he would deliver Brexit — with or without a deal. Johnson would be surrendering his slender House of Commons majority of one by throwing rebel lawmakers out of his party — increasing the likelihood of an early general election.

QuoteThey seem quite prepared for a rebellion and then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party."
— Former Justice Secretary David Gauke tells the BBC

The state of play: Per Axios' Zachary Basu, British lawmakers return from August recess this week, and the first order of business will be presenting legislation to force Johnson to seek a Brexit extension from the EU. Specific details are expected to be outlined on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

The big picture: Lawmakers' power to stop a no-deal has been severely hampered by Johnson's move to suspend Parliament, which cut down on the amount of time it will be in session before Oct. 31. Most members of parliament oppose a no-deal Brexit.

What they're saying: Former Justice Secretary David Gauke, one of the Conservative Party lawmakers who's against a no-deal Brexit, told the BBC that the government was "almost goading people into voting against" the legislation to pave the way for a general election.

The other side: Education Minister Gavin Williamson told ITV’s "Good Morning Britain" on Monday it would be right to remove any lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party's selection process if they vote against the government on Brexit.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

