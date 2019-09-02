British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to expel lawmakers from his Conservative Party if vote for a law to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal once Parliament returns Tuesday, U.K. news outlets report.
Why it matters: Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party on the promise that he would deliver Brexit — with or without a deal. Johnson would be surrendering his slender House of Commons majority of one by throwing rebel lawmakers out of his party — increasing the likelihood of an early general election.