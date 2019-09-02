Quote They seem quite prepared for a rebellion and then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party."

— Former Justice Secretary David Gauke tells the BBC

The state of play: Per Axios' Zachary Basu, British lawmakers return from August recess this week, and the first order of business will be presenting legislation to force Johnson to seek a Brexit extension from the EU. Specific details are expected to be outlined on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

The big picture: Lawmakers' power to stop a no-deal has been severely hampered by Johnson's move to suspend Parliament, which cut down on the amount of time it will be in session before Oct. 31. Most members of parliament oppose a no-deal Brexit.

What they're saying: Former Justice Secretary David Gauke, one of the Conservative Party lawmakers who's against a no-deal Brexit, told the BBC that the government was "almost goading people into voting against" the legislation to pave the way for a general election.

The other side: Education Minister Gavin Williamson told ITV’s "Good Morning Britain" on Monday it would be right to remove any lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party's selection process if they vote against the government on Brexit.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: What Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament means for Brexit