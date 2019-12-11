U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of hiding in a refrigerator to avoid a live television interview on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning before the country's general election.
What happened: Johnson was approached by a reporter for "Good Morning Britain" while visiting Modern Milkman, a local business in Yorkshire, who asked to speak to him on live television, setting off a confrontation, per The Guardian.
- Johnson's aide appeared to respond with an expletive.
- The camera cut to the show's hosts, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, who were stunned in the studio.
- Johnson continued to ignore the reporter — before telling him, "I'll be with you in a second" — and then walked into the dairy refrigerator.
What they're saying: Morgan called Johnson a "fridge-hider" in a tweet after the incident.
- Sources from Johnson's Conservative Party told The Guardian that the prime minister entered the fridge "to prep [him] for a separate, pre-agreed interview" — and stated that he was "categorically not hiding."
The big picture: A key election forecast showed the Conservatives holding a shrinking lead in tomorrow's election.
- YouGov's MRP poll of 100,000 U.K. voters predicted a 28-seat majority for Johnson's party yesterday — still a solid victory, but significantly down from a projected 68-seat majority late last month.
Go deeper: Why Trump cares about this week's U.K. elections