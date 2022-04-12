Boris Johnson will be fined over coronavirus lockdown parties

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will both be fined over attending Downing Street parties while Britain was under a strict lockdown in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the BBC.

Why it matters: Johnson faced a wave of backlash, even from members of his own party, earlier this year after evidence emerged of his attendance. He first denied then later confirmed and apologized for attending a lockdown-breaking party.

What they're saying: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public," opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted Tuesday. "They must both resign."

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better," he added.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, tweeted Tuesday that Parliament should be recalled from its Easter break to hold a no confidence vote against Johnson.

The big picture: London's Metropolitan Police Service announced in January an investigation to determine if lawmakers, including Johnson, broke restrictions by attending the parties.

Last month, the Met confirmed that it would issue at least 20 fines related to restriction violations but did not identify who would receive them.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.