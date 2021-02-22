Sign up for our daily briefing

Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June 21

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a four-step roadmap on Monday to "remove all legal limits on social contacts" in England by no earlier than June 21, assuming certain tests are met.

Why it matters: The U.K. has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe and saw its economy contract by 9.9% in 2020 — the biggest drop in output in more than 300 years.

  • Johnson's government imposed a nationwide lockdown for the third time in January as cases surged due to the emergence of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant.
  • But the country's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world — with 26.1% of the population vaccinated as of Monday — resulting in a substantial drop in infections and optimism that the outbreak will be curbed in the coming months.

Details: Before taking each step, the government will review infection data and ensure that the following four steps are met ...

  • The vaccine deployment program continues successfully.
  • Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated.
  • Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalizations that would put unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service.
  • The government's assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new virus variants.

If those tests are met, the phased lifting of lockdown restrictions will begin no earlier than the following dates:

  • March 8: Schools and universities will be opened for all students.
  • March 29: Outdoor sports and mixing in groups of six will be permitted.
  • April 12: Gyms, libraries, salons, outdoor hospitality, all retail and indoor children's activities will be permitted.
  • May 17: Indoor entertainment and attractions, indoor organized sports, 30-person limits outdoors, some large events with capacity limits, and international travel (subject to review) will be permitted.
  • June 21: No legal limits on social contact, nightclubs and larger events will all be permitted.

What they're saying: "There will be many people worried we are being too ambitious and it is arrogant to impose any kind of plan upon a virus. But I also believe the vaccination program has dramatically changed the odds in our favor and it is on that basis that we can now proceed," Johnson told members of Parliament on Monday.

Read the full plan.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Feb 21, 2021 - World

America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

America’s much-maligned vaccine rollout is actually going relatively well, at least compared to other wealthy countries.

The big picture: The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

Fauci boss gives Trump administration credit on Operation Warp Speed

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO" that the Trump administration deserves credit for the "breathtaking" speed of COVID vaccine development.

The big picture: The fact that it "got done in 11 months from when we first knew about this virus is at least five years faster than it's ever been before before," Collins said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nicholas Johnston, author of Special Report
18 hours ago - Health

NIH director slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands

The politicization of mask wearing during the pandemic may have led to the deaths of "tens of thousands" of Americans because of increased spread of COVID-19, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO."

What they're saying: "The evidence was pretty compelling by last March or April that uniform wearing of masks would reduce transmission of this disease. And yet, with a variety of messages through a variety of sources, mask wearing became a statement about your political party or an invasion of your personal freedom."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow