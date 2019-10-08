Nearly 1 million migrants apprehended on southern border in FY 2019

The Trump administration apprehended a total of 1 million migrants at the southwest border of the U.S. in fiscal year 2019, Customs and Border Protection commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Why it matters: That figure is 88% higher than it was in 2018 and the highest total of any fiscal year since 2007. However, Morgan said those numbers have declined significantly in recent months — with September marking the lowest number of apprehensions for the year. He cited President Trump's June 7 deal with Mexico to stem the flow of migration as a factor in the steep drop.

Go deeper: Acting CBP head touts falling border numbers at rare press briefing