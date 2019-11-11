Top Trump immigration official challenged on Border Patrol diversity

In an interview for "Axios on HBO," acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan defended the level of diversity within the organization, despite its leadership being overwhelmingly white.
Why it matters: The vast majority of America's immigration policymakers are white, despite the issue primarily affecting people of color. The leaders are also primarily male. America is overall 51% female, 18% Hispanic and 13% African American.
- Morgan argued that leadership should not be judged off of their racial or gender makeup, arguing that officials should be judged by "the content of our character, not the fact that I'm a white male."
What they're saying:
"I know these individuals. I know they're good people. It doesn't matter to me what the color of their skin is."— Mark Morgan to "Axios on HBO"
Reality check: Morgan also attempted to tout the Border Patrol as the most diverse federal law enforcement organization. This primarily applies to the grassroots level, with both the secretary and undersecretaries overseeing the organization being white.
- Of note: The current chief of Border Patrol is a woman. Carla Provost has been serving in the role since 2018.
