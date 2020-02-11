1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Illegal border crossings continue to fall as U.S. enforces asylum agreements

Stef W. Kight

A Honduran migrant climbs on the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Tijuana in 2018. Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

The number of attempted illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell for the eighth straight month in January to 36,679, Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last year’s border crisis largely consisted of Central American families and children attempting to reach the U.S., but over the last few months, the Trump administration has begun implementing asylum agreements with those nations. That has allowed immigration officials to deport asylum seekers to Central American countries that are not their home.

  • January's illegal border crossing figure was 37% lower than the same month last year, but illegal border crossings by single Mexican adults are on the rise.
  • Last year, about 61% of attempted illegal border crossings were by people from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, Morgan said. 61% are now Mexican nationals.

The big picture: Morgan praised the Trump administration’s newly implemented asylum agreements, saying, "If we encounter you, if you're illegally in this country, you will not be allowed in the United States."

  • So far, 536 Honduran and Salvadoran asylum-seekers who reached the U.S. have been sent to Guatemala, according to Guatemalan data — and more than 75% have been women and children.
  • Morgan said they hope to begin implementing a similar agreement with Honduras in the next week.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight

Trump doesn't need a border wall

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has successfully built an immigration wall that has proven impenetrable for tens of thousands of migrants — it's just not the physical one he and others obsess about.

What's happening: The number of attempted border crossings is falling, and denial rates are climbing. The very nations most migrants flee from are now the nations where asylum seekers are being sent.

Go deeperArrowJan 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Stef W. Kight

ACLU sues Trump administration over Central America asylum agreements

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Image

The ACLU and other advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration's asylum agreements that allow Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers to be sent to Guatemala.

Why it matters: The "safe third country" agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador would keep more asylum seekers out of the U.S., but critics say the program doesn't inform migrants of their other options and sends them to countries that can't offer security. Only the Guatemala agreement is in effect so far.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
Axios

Cellphone tracking everywhere

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration is using private data to monitor immigration and the border, thanks to a massive database of cellphone records it purchased from private vendors.

Why it matters: Experts are concerned about the scale and use of the data, even if it appears to be on firm legal footing, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy