Book will plumb Biden-Obama relationship

As his first book, New York Magazine national correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti is writing a book for Henry Holt & Co. on the "long, winding arc of the close, complex relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama."

What they're saying: I'm told that the book, which doesn't have a publication date, "will take a long view of the unprecedented relationship between the two presidents, looking at how the true, intricate stories of their intertwined careers — from the Senate to the White House, to the Trump era and back — goes far deeper than the popular bromance narrative."

Gabe tells me: "I've been covering Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and the Democrats for years, and the two presidents' thoroughly consequential relationship has always fascinated me — but never more than it did in the final weeks of the general election, and now during the transition."