DOJ applies for emergency restraining order against John Bolton

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department applied for an emergency temporary restraining order against former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, in an attempt to block the publication of his tell-all book and what the agency identifies as classified information.

Driving the news: Significant excerpts from Bolton's book were published by the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

What's new: Bolton alleges that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase agricultural purchases from the U.S. to improve his electoral prospects in farming states, according to advanced copies of the book published Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The majority of this motion is largely irrelevant, as Bolton himself can be enjoined by DOJ until they're blue in the face and it won't matter one bit," national security lawyer Bradley Moss tweeted on Wednesday. "Bolton no longer has control or authority over the book: his publisher does."

  • The White House referred Axios to a comment from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany at a Wednesday briefing when asked about details that emerged in Bolton's allegations. McEnany said Wednesday that the book is "full of classified information."
  • "Tonight’s filing by the government is a frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility. Hundreds of thousands of copies of John Bolton’s THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED have already been distributed around the country and the world. The injunction as requested by the government would accomplish nothing," Simon & Schuster's vice president and director of publicity said in a statement on Wednesday.
  • The DOJ filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday to block Bolton from publishing the book. Bolton's lawyer Charles Cooper said in a statement in response to the lawsuit, "We are reviewing the Government’s complaint, and will respond in due course."

What's next: Prosecutors are requesting the U.S. District Court schedule a hearing on the requested restraining order by Friday, since Bolton's book is scheduled to be released next Tuesday.

Read the emergency restraining order application:

Zachary Basu
Updated Jun 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Mike Allen
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from the excerpts of John Bolton's book

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming book that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase agricultural purchases from the U.S. in order to improve his electoral prospects in farm states, the New York Times and Washington Post report, citing advance copies of the book.

The big picture: The book, which the Trump administration is suing Bolton to block, alleges several episodes in which the president's dealings with foreign leaders reflected an apparent single-minded desire to be re-elected. On several occasions, Bolton claims Trump expressing willingness to intervene in criminal investigations "to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked."

