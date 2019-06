Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday he's launched an investigation after an officer traveling on a presidential plane en route to the Group of 20 summit in Japan was found with 86 pounds of cocaine.

Details: El Pais first reported a Brazilian Air Force officer traveling with Bolsonaro's G20 contingent was arrested at Spain's Seville airport as it stopped off on its way to the Japan for the summit. Authorities said they found the packages in his hand luggage, per El Pais.