2 hours ago - Economy & Business

New York Fed says Boeing's production freeze could cut U.S. GDP growth by 20% in 2020

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Roslan Rahman /AFP/Getty Images

Analysts at the New York Fed expect the all-out production stoppage on Boeing's 737 MAX will have a sizable negative impact on U.S. growth this year.

State of play: The decline will produce a 0.4% decline in GDP growth, the NY Fed's Julian di Giovanni finds.

Why it matters: "This is a significant fall given an average quarterly GDP growth of 2 percent," di Giovanni writes in a recent Fed blog.

Background: Prior to the slowdown in production that began in 2019 after nearly 350 people died in two plane crashes, Boeing was producing roughly 52 of those models on average per month. It's assumed this number will be zero for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Assuming workers' productive capacity, even if they are laid off, is zero, and suppliers are all domestic, di Giovanni applies Hulten’s theorem to the implied percentage change in sales from the 737 MAX production stoppage to calculate the total loss.

By the numbers: "Boeing averaged about $25 billion in quarterly revenue in 2018. Assuming that the average price of a Boeing 737 MAX is roughly $130 million, a pause in all production and sales implies lost revenue of $7 billion per month, or $21 billion for the first quarter of 2020."

  • "This then implies a sales loss of roughly 84 percentage points relative to an average quarter in 2018."
  • "Treating this sales loss as the firm shock, the lost GDP growth is then Boeing’s Domar weight times this loss (0.0047*–0.84 = –0.004), or a 0.4 percentage point decline in GDP growth."

Go deeper: The fallout from Boeing's 737 MAX suspension could have a big impact

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Boeing gets a bailout, but economy still faces trouble

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Boeing secured commitments of over $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Why it matters: The bailout will help Boeing maintain a healthier cash position as it deals with the fallout from a mandatory production stoppage of its 737 MAX jet after two crashes that killed hundreds of people.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Jacob Knutson

CNBC: Boeing to take $10 billion loan to cover 737 MAX fallout

Workers walking into a 737 factory on Dec. 16. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing is in talks to borrow $10 billion or more, as the company copes with rising compensation claims from two fatal 737 Max crashes in the last two years, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Analysts believe Boeing's expenditures could amount to more than $15 billion in the first half of 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Go deeperArrowJan 20, 2020
Courtenay Brown

Boeing lost money in 2019 for the first time in 20 years

A Boeing 777X airplane taking off on Jan. 25.

Boeing said it lost money last year for the first time since 1997, according to its latest quarterly report.

Why it matters: The company is mired in the biggest crisis in its history. Costs stemming from the grounding and production halt of the 737 MAX, its best-selling plane, is weighing on Boeing’s financials.

Keep ReadingArrowJan 29, 2020