Boeing executive Kevin McAllister, who served as the company's commercial airplanes CEO and president, is leaving amid an ongoing crisis with the manufacturer's 737 MAX jets, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: McAllister has been under fire for his handling of the division and his leadership during attempts to fix the automated system at least partially responsible for 2 crashes. The 737s have been grounded since March, costing the company at least $8 billion to date, the Times notes.