36 mins ago - World

Ethiopian investigators find design flaws contributed to Boeing crash

Rebecca Falconer

Debris at the crash site of the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight near Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in March 2019. Photo: Michael Tewelde/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators in Ethiopia have found design flaws caused contributed to a Boeing 737 Max jet crash in the country last year, according to an interim report released Monday.

Why it matters: The report was released as families gathered to mark the first anniversary of the crash, which killed all 157 people on board near Addis Ababa. It was the second fatal crash involving a Boeing 737 Max jet within within six months — prompting scores of countries, including the U.S., to ground the planes.

Key findings: Investigators' final conclusions into the March 10, 2019, crash are expected later this year. But they reported issues including that the pilot training "provided by the manufacturer was found to be inadequate."

  • Malfunctions related to the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) were another key factor, according to the report.

What they're saying: "Boeing continues to provide technical assistance in support of the investigation, at the request of and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the accredited representative for the United States," the company said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

  • "We look forward to reviewing the full details and formal recommendations that will be included in the final report from the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau."

Of note: On Friday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee published a report into the Boeing 737 MAX model as a result of the crashes, which Axios' Dion Rabouin notes outlined a "laundry list of Boeing's reckless and unforced errors that led to the two plane crashes."

Read the investigators' report:

Go deeper: Boeing's continued woes will add to coronavirus damage

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Boeing's continued woes will add to coronavirus damage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Somewhat forgotten in the evaluation of the current state of the U.S. economy is the ongoing debacle at Boeing, a flagship American company whose production shutdown led to the New York Fed estimating it would shave 20% off of 2020's GDP growth — and this was before the coronavirus outbreak. Things could be getting worse for Boeing.

Driving the news: A report is due this week from airline safety investigators to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that was the second in six months for Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Economy & Business
Rashaan Ayesh

New Boeing CEO criticizes predecessor, looks to future

David Calhoun. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Boeing's new CEO David Calhoun criticized his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg for failing to get the company back on track following two deadly 737 Max crashes, during an interview with The New York Times.

"I'll never be able to judge what motivated Dennis, whether it was a stock price that was going to continue to go up and up, or whether it was just beating the other guy to the next rate increase. If anybody ran over the rainbow for the pot of gold on stock, it would have been him."
— Boeing CEO David Calhoun
Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

New York Fed says Boeing's production freeze could cut U.S. GDP growth by 20% in 2020

Photo: Roslan Rahman /AFP/Getty Images

Analysts at the New York Fed expect the all-out production stoppage on Boeing's 737 MAX will have a sizable negative impact on U.S. growth this year.

State of play: The decline will produce a 0.4% decline in GDP growth, the NY Fed's Julian di Giovanni finds.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Economy & Business