Ethiopian investigators find design flaws contributed to Boeing crash

Investigators in Ethiopia have found design flaws caused contributed to a Boeing 737 Max jet crash in the country last year, according to an interim report released Monday.

Why it matters: The report was released as families gathered to mark the first anniversary of the crash, which killed all 157 people on board near Addis Ababa. It was the second fatal crash involving a Boeing 737 Max jet within within six months — prompting scores of countries, including the U.S., to ground the planes.

Key findings: Investigators' final conclusions into the March 10, 2019, crash are expected later this year. But they reported issues including that the pilot training "provided by the manufacturer was found to be inadequate."

Malfunctions related to the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) were another key factor, according to the report.

What they're saying: "Boeing continues to provide technical assistance in support of the investigation, at the request of and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the accredited representative for the United States," the company said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

"We look forward to reviewing the full details and formal recommendations that will be included in the final report from the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau."

Of note: On Friday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee published a report into the Boeing 737 MAX model as a result of the crashes, which Axios' Dion Rabouin notes outlined a "laundry list of Boeing's reckless and unforced errors that led to the two plane crashes."

Read the investigators' report:

Go deeper: Boeing's continued woes will add to coronavirus damage