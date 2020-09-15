57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats use Bob Woodward tape in new anti-Trump ad

On publication day for journalist Bob Woodward's "Rage," 'the DNC War Room is marking the moment with a TV ad, "Red Handed," using Woodward's recordings of President Trump.

The state of play: Trump told Woodward in February that he was downplaying the coronavirus to the public in order to avoid panic. The president continued to compare COVID-19 to the common flu and insisted it would "disappear.

What to watch: The ad will air in battleground states and on cable in D.C. — meaning it's likely to reach 1600 Pennsylvania.

Rashaan Ayesh
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to Woodward: The virus is "so easily transmissible"

Bob Woodward shared an April clip with late-night show host Stephen Colbert Monday where President Trump spoke of the dangers of the coronavirus, noting he "bailed out" of a White House room after someone sneezed.

Why it matters: Trump's comments to the veteran journalist regarding the coronavirus pandemic deeply contrast with what he has said publicly. The president argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he gets along better with world leaders "the tougher and meaner they are"

In a new clip from an interview with Bob Woodward, President Trump said that his relationships with world leaders are better "the tougher and meaner they are," naming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an example.

Why it matters: Trump has often faced criticism for his warm relations and praise for authoritarian leaders like Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He has had a more confrontational relationship with traditional U.S. allies like Germany and South Korea.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden spending alarms Trump allies

A scene from a Biden ad series aimed at Black Americans, "Shop Talk," announced today. Image: Biden for President

Joe Biden's mammoth $364 million August fundraising haul is leading to tens of millions worth of ads in battleground states.

The big picture: “It should be an alarm to every Republican donor that they’ve got to dig deep and give more,” Club for Growth head David McIntosh told AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)