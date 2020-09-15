Democrats use Bob Woodward tape in new anti-Trump ad

On publication day for journalist Bob Woodward's "Rage," 'the DNC War Room is marking the moment with a TV ad, "Red Handed," using Woodward's recordings of President Trump.

The state of play: Trump told Woodward in February that he was downplaying the coronavirus to the public in order to avoid panic. The president continued to compare COVID-19 to the common flu and insisted it would "disappear.

Trump also unveiled that he knew COVID-19's main threat was airborne infection far before that became evident to the public and that the illness was extremely viral.

What to watch: The ad will air in battleground states and on cable in D.C. — meaning it's likely to reach 1600 Pennsylvania.