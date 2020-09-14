44 mins ago - Health

Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China

President Trump's decision to restrict travel from China in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in January was not his idea, journalist Bob Woodward told NBC's "Today."

Why it matters: Trump has frequently cited the restrictions as his go-to defense of the administration's coronavirus response, claiming that it saved "potentially millions of lives." But the assertion that the policy was singularly his idea — and that "almost everybody," including public health experts, was opposed to it — is "very different" from what actually happened, Woodward said.

  • Woodward reports in his forthcoming book "Rage," that the policy was recommended to Trump at a January meeting by some of the top health experts in the administration, including Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
  • Woodward also notes that there were some holes in the so-called travel "ban," and that thousands of people still traveled from China to the U.S. after the restrictions went into effect.

The big picture: "It is one of those shocks for me, having written about nine presidents, that the president of the United States possessed the specific knowledge that could have saved lives," Woodward said, recalling the warning Trump's advisers gave him in January. "Historians are going to be writing about the lost month of February for tens of years."

What to watch: Woodward had 18 conversations with Trump for the book, which is set to be released Tuesday.

Go deeper: Trump told Woodward "nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward and broadcast by CBS, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

We're numb to the coronavirus

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

We're over COVID even if it isn't over us.

Why it matters: Six months into the pandemic, online engagement around coronavirus stories has dropped off markedly and continues to reach new lows even as the pandemic continues, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 29,006,033 — Total deaths: 924,105— Total recoveries: 19,625,959Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,519,979 — Total deaths: 194,079 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Politics: Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules —Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on virus — Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. World: Israel reimposes 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.
