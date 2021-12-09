Sign up for our daily briefing

Event planner helping with Bob Dole's funeral removed over alleged Jan. 6 ties

Photo: Astrid Riecken/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation said Thursday it removed Tim Unes from his role in helping plan former Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral over his alleged ties to the Jan. 6 rally that proceeded the deadly Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week told a contact for the Dole family that Unes had been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee for his work organizing the rally before the Capitol attack, according to a source familiar with the discussion.

  • Steve Schwab, chief executive of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, said in an emailed statement he made Dole's wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, "aware of Mr. Unes' alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021."
  • Schwab added that "Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role."
  • The New York Times first reported Unes' removal.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 and a member of the Senate for 27 years, died on Sunday at 98.

  • Unes "served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign," Schwab said.
  • Unes had been a volunteer helping organize memorial events for Dole, including when he is set to lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday and his funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday, per the Times.
  • "Planning for memorial events for a political leader like Mr. Dole typically takes place over years and involves scores of people," the Times notes.

In a letter to Unes dated Sept. 29, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack wrote that paperwork filed for the event permit categorized Unes as the "stage manager" for the event and said he "assisted in organizing the rally."

  • "The select committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry," the letter said.

Unes, the president and founder of Event Strategies, Inc., in 2015 "produced Donald Trump's campaign announcement tour and helped the campaign establish its operations division and standards," per the company's website.

  • In 2016, Unes joined the Trump campaign as its deputy director of Advance.
  • Event Strategies, Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Former Sen. Bob Dole dies

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the committee said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 mins ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include those aged 16 and 17.

Why it matters: The move could expand access to the boosters at a time when there's increasing concern about the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow