Event planner helping with Bob Dole's funeral removed over alleged Jan. 6 ties

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Astrid Riecken/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation said Thursday it removed Tim Unes from his role in helping plan former Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral over his alleged ties to the Jan. 6 rally that proceeded the deadly Capitol riot.
Driving the news: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week told a contact for the Dole family that Unes had been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee for his work organizing the rally before the Capitol attack, according to a source familiar with the discussion.
- Steve Schwab, chief executive of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, said in an emailed statement he made Dole's wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, "aware of Mr. Unes' alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021."
- Schwab added that "Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role."
- The New York Times first reported Unes' removal.
The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 and a member of the Senate for 27 years, died on Sunday at 98.
- Unes "served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign," Schwab said.
- Unes had been a volunteer helping organize memorial events for Dole, including when he is set to lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday and his funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday, per the Times.
- "Planning for memorial events for a political leader like Mr. Dole typically takes place over years and involves scores of people," the Times notes.
In a letter to Unes dated Sept. 29, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack wrote that paperwork filed for the event permit categorized Unes as the "stage manager" for the event and said he "assisted in organizing the rally."
- "The select committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry," the letter said.
Unes, the president and founder of Event Strategies, Inc., in 2015 "produced Donald Trump's campaign announcement tour and helped the campaign establish its operations division and standards," per the company's website.
- In 2016, Unes joined the Trump campaign as its deputy director of Advance.
- Event Strategies, Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Go deeper: Former Sen. Bob Dole dies