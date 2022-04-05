Board diversity efforts hit roadblock

The push to get more women and minority members into the ranks of the corporate elite, which has accelerated in recent years, hit a stumbling block on Friday when a judge in California knocked down one of the state's landmark board diversity laws.

Why it matters: The ruling could slow — but not completely stall — progress in getting more women and minority members into boardrooms around the country, observers told Axios.

"This is a setback that will come at the cost of better board governance," said Stefanie K. Johnson, a professor at the University of Colorado Business school who studies board diversity.

But, but, but: Guidelines from Nasdaq around board diversity — which sets targets around gender and racial diversity and require disclosures — still mean many U.S. companies have to pay attention to board composition. These guidelines aren't as strict as the California law, which imposed financial penalties on companies.

What's happening: Judge Terry Green in Los Angeles ruled that a 2020 law requiring public companies based in California have at least one board member from an underrepresented community — including racial and ethnic groups, as well as those who identify as LGBTQ — violated the California constitution.

A similar law passed in 2018, requiring women on boards, is also being challenged.

Between the lines: Advocates and activist shareholders were pressuring companies on board diversity years before these laws were passed — with limited success.

The California policies helped changed the game, moving the needle in increasing the ranks of nonwhite directors in Corporate America.

There was a 40% increase in the number of Black directors sitting on boards in the Russel 3000 from 2019 to 2021, according to data cited recently in the New York Times.

Still, about 80% of board directors are white.

The bottom line: "I feel like we are in a 'two steps forward, one step back' mode ... where there are a lot of people who feel threatened by the benefits that greater diversity can achieve," said Johnson.