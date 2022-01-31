Blue Wire, a sports podcast company founded in 2018, is adding two athlete-driven NBA shows to its lineup, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: "Road Trippin," starring former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, and "The Long Shot," hosted by Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, are now under the Blue Wire umbrella.

Blue Wire, which has grown to over 200 podcasts and 35 full-time employees, will handle sales, marketing and content production for both shows.

"We see this as an opportunity to grow ["Road Trippin'"] and keep fulfilling our mission since day one: No one tells our story better than us," Jefferson tells Axios.

The big picture: In the past, if an athlete wanted to speak candidly, they would do a sit-down interview or write a book. Now, they start a podcast — or at least appear as a guest on one.